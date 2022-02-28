TONIGHT: It stays clear and cool tonight. Lows will drop back into the 30s. Some of our colder spots will be to northwest corner of the state. A few clouds are possible, but no rain at all.







TOMORROW: It’s Fat Tuesday! The weather will allow for plenty of outdoor time Tuesday. Sunshine fills the sky and highs will climb back into mid to upper 60s. a few spots will get close to 70 degrees.

A WARMER WEEK AHEAD: With sunshine and shifting winds out of the south, the temperatures will gradually climb day by day this week, topping out near 80° by the end of the week. It also remains dry through the start of the weekend. It will be a beautiful start to the month of March.

NEXT RAINMAKER: Our Next chance for rain looks to be early next week. We may have a few late night showers Sunday evening to our northwest, but most of the rain should arrive Monday for the rest of Alabama. We could be in for a bit of an unsettled weather pattern next week as another cold front moves in middle of next week. It’s a little too soon to pin point threats and specific time line, but we are watching the development closely.