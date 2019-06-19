CBS 42 News Livestream

Trying to livestream CBS 42 on a tablet or mobile device in fullscreen mode? Tap the live player and hit the arrows to expand to full screen, then tilt your device to watch in landscape orientation.

Streaming Live on CBS42.com

The CBS 42 Morning News with Art Franklin | 4:30 am – 7:00 am Weekdays

The CBS 42 News at Noon | 12:00pm – 12:30pm Weekdays

The CBS 42 News at 5pm | 5:00pm – 5:30pm Weekdays

The CBS 42 News at 6pm | 6:00pm – 6:30pm Weekdays

The CBS 42 News at 10pm | 10:00pm – 10:30pm Weekdays

The CBS 42 Morning News Weekend Edition | 5:00am – 7:00am Weekends

The CBS 42 Sports Sunday | 10:35 pm – 11:05 pm Sundays