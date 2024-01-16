WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rushed between meetings with the U.S. and other world leaders in Switzerland Tuesday to shore up support for his war with Russia.

Zelenskyy’s pleas during the annual World Economic Forum come as much of the world’s attention has turned to Israel’s war with Hamas and a broader Middle East conflict.

“It really helps people to survive,” Zelenskyy said during a meeting with U.S. officials.

“You have the United States as a strong partner,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken responded.

Blinken told Zelenskyy the U.S. remains with him even as Congress continues to debate whether to send Ukraine more funding.

“This at a time when you continue to face an almost daily onslaught from Russia,” Blinken said.

World leaders largely celebrated Ukraine’s progress on the battlefield, noting Russia has lost about half of its military capabilities. However, Zelenskyy warned Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t stop.

“Putin embodies war,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy urged allies to hit Putin where it hurts by better enforcing sanctions on Moscow.

“Putin loves money above all,” he said.

While Iran and North Korea are sending more weapons to Russia, Zelenskyy is asking his allies to help him organize a global peace summit for Ukraine.

“Peace must be the answer,” he said.

But before Zelenskyy can even set a date, a Putin spokesperson shot down any diplomatic efforts.