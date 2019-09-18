Youth climate activists, Sweden’s Thunberg demand federal action

A group of American youth are suing the U.S. government over climate change

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A group of young Americans suing the federal government over climate change joined a teen Swedish activist in Washington, D.C. to demand congressional action to reduce carbon emissions.

Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA) said action is needed but other countries aren’t doing their fair share.

“The United States is the country that has led the world in greenhouse gas reductions,” Graves said.

Swedish environmental activist 16-year-old Greta Thunberg joined the teen environmental activists. She told lawmakers she hears the same kind of response Graves made in her own home country.

“Why should we do anything? Just look at the U.S.,” said Thunberg. “So just so you know, that is being used against you as well.”

The young activists from around the U.S. and the world are calling for a global day of action on Friday. They’re urging people to walk out of school or work and demand action to fight climate change now.

“If the American public will work with us to put pressure on the Senate to stand up,” said Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR). “We’ll do our job in the House. We need some reinforcements.”

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden also has a plan.

“More than 40 separate tax breaks for dirty energy,” Wyden said. “I propose throwing them all in the garbage can.”

Wyden said he hopes Republicans will clean up their act.

“They want to unravel government subsidies,” he said. “My bill does that.”