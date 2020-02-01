Trump impeachment trial not ‘fair’ without witness testimony, Democrats say

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — As the impeachment trial enters its final stages, the Senate takes up the question about whether or not to have more witnesses come forward and testify.

Both parties now see an acquittal of the president on the horizon.

“The vote today is about whether the Senate will have a fair trial of the President of the United States,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Bracing for a vote to reject new witness testimony Friday morning, Senate Democrats painted the impeachment trial of President Trump as illegitimate.

“It will not be a true acquittal if there has not been a fair trial,” said Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Sen. Harris says if the Senate acquits President Trump without hearing from witnesses, it would defy historic norms and set a bad precedent for future impeachments.

“The fact that not one has been produced in this one is a travesty,” Sen. Harris said.

House Republican Leader Kevin Mccarthy, R-Calif., says it’s the job of the House to do a complete investigation. That means calling all relevant witnesses and taking them to court to force subpoenas if necessary.

“Well I don’t think it’s the role of the Senate,” Rep. McCarthy said. “Send it to the Senate, and they’re supposed to be the jury and judge. You don’t get to call others up.”

Despite the fact the President’s lawyers were invited and declined to participate in the house impeachment process, Rep. McCarthy says the President never got due process.

“There’s this legal term – the fruit of the poison tree. If you start with poison at the very beginning, it doesn’t work,” Rep. McCarthy explains.

After a final decision on witnesses, the Senate will face one more question, whether or not to acquit or remove the President.