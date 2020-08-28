Thousands gather for march in Washington DC to fight racial inequality

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — It was a busy day in front of the Lincoln Memorial, as the National Action Network held a march to address racial inequality and police brutality.

“It has so impacted me, that I cannot and I must not [not] take a stand — like I’ve never stood before,” Fredericksburg resident Jacinta Taylor said.

Taylor says it was a necessity to come out for the march.

“Because this means a lot to me right now. Like never before. And it’s needed,” Taylor said.

This event coincides with the 57th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech.

Alexandria resident Susan Buchanan says the country still needs change.

“There’s a lot of things going on right now. A lot of people are dying because of police brutality and I’m here to support them,” Buchanan said.

This year’s march was filled with signs and chants, but also gloves and masks. Attendees say despite the pandemic, they needed their voices to be heard.

“Nothing’s 100% safe but yes, this is obviously better than nothing,” Richmond resident Phillip Thompson said.

Thompson says the large turnout gives him hope.

“People are concerned about their future, about their children’s, about their grandchildren,” Thompson said.

Demonstrators said despite the progress made, they expect more marches to be needed in the years to come until change is fully realized.