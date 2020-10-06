NC Sen. Thom Tillis feeling ‘great,’ back to work virtually after testing positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Days after testing positive for coronavirus, North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis is back at work – virtually.

“I had serious symptoms on Saturday morning. They diminished and went away by Saturday afternoon and I’ve been great ever since,” Tillis said Tuesday.

Tillis found out late Friday night he contracted the virus the same day President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced they tested positive.

Tillis said he spoke to the president Monday night.

“We talked briefly about the fact that we’re both recovering from COVID and then we talked about the Supreme Court nomination,” Tillis added.

Tillis was at the White House when President Trump announced his Supreme Court pick, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, and met with Barrett on Capitol Hill last week.

The North Carolina Republican expects to participate in her confirmation hearing next week.

“I should be cleared based on standard protocols. And the moment that I’m cleared, I’ll drive my truck up to Washington and I’ll be sitting in the committee hearings,” Tillis said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tweeted that it is too dangerous for committee hearings.

He said anyone’s who’s tested positive needs a “reality check” before returning to Washington.

Tillis hopes they can confirm Barrett and pass additional COVID relief before the election.

“This is central to the needs of people in North Carolina and we have to get it passed and I hope we do,” Tillis said.

President Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon he won’t support a deal until after the election.