WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The White House on Tuesday reminded parents that they must file their 2021 tax returns to if they want to get the second half of their child tax credit.

It declared Feb. 8 a day of action for those who have yet to file their returns and relaunched ChildTaxCredit.gov with new tools to help the millions of families who received the monthly advance payments last year.

“Our message today is simple. if you are eligible for the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit, we want you to get those credits,” Vice President Kamala Harris said. “Working families deserve a break.”

The popular program designed to help parents weather the pandemic expired in December, but Democrats are working to extend it.

“Why would we want to pull that rug out from under them?” Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., wondered at a press conference.

She said it helps parents stay ahead of inflation.

Initial hopes for an extension died last year when Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., refused to support Democrats’ $1.7 trillion Build Back Better Plan. Manchin, a moderate, says there should be limits on who qualifies for the credit, which some Republicans support. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said there should be work requirements and means testing.

But with Build Back Better talks renewed, Democrats say they are optimistic they can broker a deal Manchin will back — but there’s no indication when that could happen.

“(Manchin) understands the importance of this to the great majority of families,” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said.