Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

ARLINGTON (WDVM) — An officer died after being stabbed Tuesday during a burst of violence at a transit station outside the Pentagon, and a suspect in the incident was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene, AP reported.
The Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was temporarily placed on lockdown after gunshots were fired Tuesday morning around 10:37 a.m. near the entrance of the building. A Pentagon police officer who was stabbed later died, according to officials who were not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
At one point, Metro subway trains were ordered to bypass the Pentagon due to police activity and investigation.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III said in a statement that flags will be flown at half-mast in honor of the fallen officer. The statement said, “This fallen officer died in the line of duty, helping protect the tens of thousands of people who work in – and who visit – the Pentagon on a daily basis.”
Police said that there is no continuing threat and the FBI is currently on the scene.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.