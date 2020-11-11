BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This and every Veterans Day, CBS 42 thanks and honors those who have served and their families.
We are honored to employ veterans and showcase loved ones who have served in our military.
Join us in thanking veterans all over our country. Happy Veterans Day!
Below are some of the veterans we are proud to have in our CBS 42 family:
VETERANS VOICES
- GALLERY: CBS 42 thanks our veterans
- ‘So your husband served?’ Women veterans say service often ‘overlooked’
- Virginia Veteran has winning encounter with Prince Harry at Invictus Games, and the picture to prove it
- Army veteran, former high school athlete coaches perseverance
- Veterans Voices: Navy sailor creates nonprofit to bring joy to active duty service members