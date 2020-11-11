GALLERY: CBS 42 thanks our veterans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This and every Veterans Day, CBS 42 thanks and honors those who have served and their families.

We are honored to employ veterans and showcase loved ones who have served in our military.

Join us in thanking veterans all over our country. Happy Veterans Day!

Below are some of the veterans we are proud to have in our CBS 42 family:

