Vestavia Hills police increase presence at AMC theater for “Joker” movie

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala., (WIAT) — Vestavia Hills police are among several major cities that are ramping up police patrols amid concerns as “The Joker” film opens up nationwide on Thursday night, Oct. 3.

This comes after a mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado. On July 20, 2012, dressed in tactical gear, James Holmes set off tear grass grenades and shot into a full audience at a midnight showing of “The Dark Knight Rises.” In total, 12 people were killed and 70 others injured. At the time, it was the largest mass shooting in the nation’s history.

“We will have an officer assigned there, for this weekend and then we will have extra patrols that will go by there,” says Vestavia Hills Police Captain John Evans. Evans says although there are no credible threats in the area, the police will maintain visibility around The AMC Vestavia Hills movie theater throughout the weekend.

But despite the fear of some, CBS 42 had no trouble finding people eager to see the film. And fans don’t blame movies for tragedy, they blame the people who cause it.