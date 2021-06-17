Pursell Farms remembers its roots as it looks to the future

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — About 10 miles from Highway 280 in Sylacauga lies 3,200 acres of Pursell Farms.

“You will see how well it is actually rated by customers who come here,” co-founder and CEO David Pursell said. “Not only in the Southeast, but in the United States and we’re very proud of that.”

This sprawling property hosts a popular golf course, an 81-room boutique resort with a spa, three restaurants, plenty of outdoor activities, and a new wedding venue. The farm itself comes from more humble origins. Founder David Pursell and his family built it from the ground up.

“We had a family fertilizer business and in the late 1990s, I had an idea about moving our corporate headquarters from downtown Sylacauga to what is now Pursell Farms and to build a research and demonstration golf course that is now called Farm Links,” Pursell said.

What started as a way to sell fertilizer evolved into a different kind of family business, with plenty of history. Inside the inn, you’ll find Alabama’s connections to Hollywood: a pool table donated by actor Jim Nabors that once sat in his Beverly Hills home. It’s now used by visitors.

“No question God opened a lot of doors for us to be able to do what we’re doing right now,” Pursell said.

This property, including a view from 1,100 feet above ground, has meant a lot to the Pursells. Now, they’re hoping it can bring new memories for other families as well.

“I could tell you about this place,” Pursell said. “I could show you pictures of this place, but really until you come here, that’s when you really get it. But I’m sure a lot of people have heard of it, but you really need to come see it and view it for yourself.”