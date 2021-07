TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) -- Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton and Parks and Recreation Director Scott Evans say $6,158.73 is missing from the youth football program. The missing money led to the dismissal of former commissioner David Warren.

The city claims the money was deposited into Warren's account; however, he says the account they are referring to may have his name on it, but the funds are specifically meant to be used for the football program.