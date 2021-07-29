Destination Alabama: Tigers for Tomorrow on Untamed Mountain

ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s not often you get the chance to feed a tiger or watch a lion play hide and seek, but you can do that right here in Alabama.

CBS 42’s Andrea Lindenberg had never seen a jaguar and a tiger play with empty boxes like a couple of house cats. Untamed Mountain is full of surprises.

“We are Tigers for Tomorrow on Untamed Mountain,” Tigers for Tomorrow executive director Sue Steffens said. “We have been here for 15 years. We are open to the public every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for general admission. We are a permanent home to over 175 animals.”

Tigers for Tomorrow is a preserve that give predatory animals a forever home. Sometimes an owner has to surrender an animals because of changing laws. Others simply cannot take care of them any longer.

From a safe distance, you can see friendly big cats that act like pets in some ways.

“Any animal that is in captivity and cannot go back into the wild, I feel its it our obligation to spoil them, give them the best life possible, spoil them intellectually, physically,” Steffens said.

CBS 42’s Andrea Lindenberg feeds 9-year-old Gbemja, a royal white Bengal Tiger

It’s also impressive to see the human and animals communicate with other in a respectful way.

Around the coroner from the lions and tigers, you’ll find a grizzly bear named Yonah, who loves playing in his pool. Oddly enough, Yonah does not like Salmon. But he’s meat eater. In fact, the animals at Tigers for Tomorrow eat 1,000 pounds of meat a day.

While the big cats and bears are crowd pleasers, there are so many other animals you’ll learn about. You can even pet a camel and a zebra. Bottom line, it’s about relationships at Tigers for Tomorrow, between humans and animals.

“We are gonna spend all day with these animals, enjoy them, interact with them and have relationships with them. Like the tiger running with us,” Steffens said. “You’ll see many other animals come up to us. Relationships are important. If there’s a weather emergency or a health emergency, these animals have got to trust us.”

Definitely put Tigers for Tomorrow on your list of destinations to visit in Alabama.