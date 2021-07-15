Destination Alabama: Talladega Short Track

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — When you hear the words Talladega and racing, you might think of the superspeedway. But there’s another reason to visit the racing city: The Talladega Short Track.

“It’s just different on dirt than it is on asphalt,” Red Farmer, an 88 year-old NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee and active Short Track Racer said. “ There’s more action to it.”

Red Farmer, 88, is a legend around the Talladega Short Track. He races there just about every weekend of the season.

“I like dirt track racing because you have to drive by what’s called the seat of your pants,” Red said. “We have no rear view mirrors, and we have no radios. You have to drive by instinct only.”

He said the culture and popularity of the course has been surging since the new owner, Adam Stewart, purchased it.

“We got the new owners coming in here now – they’re really doing a lot of work,” Red Farmer said. “They’re fixing up the race track, starting to get a lot smoother and nicer. We’re starting to get all of our cars coming back again.”

Stewart said he’s just looking to offer affordable blue-collar fun.

Stewart is only the second owner of the track since the original owners opened it up in 1977. He’s put countless hours into maintaining the integrity of the track and the sport.

“I think it’s just the attraction to grassroots racing and that the working man can still come out and have good fun on a Saturday night,” Stewart, the owner of the Short Track said. “We try to make it family fun, affordable, ten bucks for adults, nine and under free. We try to make our concession prices affordable.”

His work has made for flag-waving, crowd-cheering and engine-roaring fun for everyone in the family.

“Every time I’ve seen someone come here for the first time, they were so excited; they loved it so much more and said they’ll be back next week.”

If you’re looking to see the action for yourself, races are held each Friday and Saturday during the season. You can find the track’s full schedules here. This Saturday, races will begin at 7:30 p.m., and gates will open at 5 p.m.