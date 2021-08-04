Destination Alabama: Hike up to Noccalula Falls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — CBS 42 is back in eastern Alabama for another Destination Alabama at Noccalula Falls Park – an area known for its natural beauty and family friendliness. Follow CBS 42 Digital Reporter Landon Wexler up to the falls in the video player above!

Noccalula Falls is located within the city limits of Gadsden, Alabama.

“We have a 90 foot waterfall that is a naturally fed waterfall,” Park Supervisor Christina Richardson said. “Luckily this year we have a great amount of water this time of year due to the amount of rain we’ve received.”

Their naturally formed 90 foot waterfall has become a destination for everyone, from campers and hikers, to kids and mountain bikers.

Noccalula Falls Park is open for family fun until January. Trails are open year round.

“At the park we offer a train ride, a pioneer village, botanical garden, a mini golf course, a campground, 15 miles of hiking, biking and walking trails. So there’s a lot to do here with the family,” she said.

