Destination Alabama: Brookside Canoeing

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Every week we are taking you on the road to a different destination in Alabama.

In today’s Destination Alabama we are taking you to a place to cool off and unplug in a beautiful corner in Jefferson County.

One of my favorite places to paddle is Five Mile Creek in Brookside, just off I-22 in Northwest Jefferson County. To start the trip, we first stopped by “Five Mile Creek Canoe and Kayak Company.” That’s where Laura Keedy will first get you set up with a canoe or kayak.

“It’s a 4.4 mile ride. Takes people usually about three to four hours. Ya know, some stop and eat lunch at the beachy parts of the creek,” said Keedy.

You can rent canoes and kayaks, or bring your own if you like. Laura and her team load up the boats and then shuttle you to the beginning of the route. They have a private launch site upstream from the rental office and if your new to paddling and need a lesson, they can coach you.

“It’s a very easy, good beginner level. So, if they want to extend to the Cahaba, practice here and be ready for other adventures,” Keedy added.

The water is beautiful and you’ll float under several historic bridges. There are a ton of fish, too, so bring fishing poles.

“There’s a swimming hole when they are done. They can go to the swimming hole, and it has a rope swing. So I encourage that, too, because they aren’t done being on the creek. Neat little area,” said Keedy.

The two men who started the canoe company sold it to the city of Brookside in 2006. The mayor, Roger McCondichie, fell in love with the day-to-day operations and actually ran it himself until his health declined last year. Now Laura and her husband run it.

For more information on a trip with them, go to their Facebook page or visit their website.