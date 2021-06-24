Destination Alabama: Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re looking to entertain the whole family, Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure in Bessemer may be your go-to summer destination.

“This is a place where families can have fun,” Alabama Adventure and Splash Mountains Public Relations Director Alex Ramsey said. “They’re all about making sure that families are able to come here and have a great time.”

Part of why the park is so family oriented – the family behind the parks, the Koch’s, has dedicated their lives to offering a safe, clean, friendly and fun experience. They took over the park in 2014.

“It’s definitely a unique experience to have owners that are invested in the guest experience and are actively trying to improve it,” Ramsey said. “That’s why they offer those things like free soft drinks and things like that.

Unlimited soft drinks are included in the price of admission.

Yes, you read that correctly – unlimited soft drinks are included in your price of admission. Another reason to pay the park a visit: the head Koch – the legendary General.

“The general is turning 90 this year,” Ramsey said. “She is at the park pretty much every single day that we’re open. She’ll be cooking pizzas, she’ll be picking up trash, doing pretty much anything she can to really help improve the experience for the guest whenever they come.”

Plus, this summer, they’re set to unveil their latest waterslide – the rocket racer.

The Rocket Racer will be the biggest water slide in Alabama once it opens.

If your inner adventurer takes over and you think you and your family might want to slip and slide all summer, you can get a season pass. You can do so here.