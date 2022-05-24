BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was struck and killed by a car while she was walking along I-65 South near Green Springs Avenue over the weekend.

According to the Birmingham Police, the incident occurred at 8:48 p.m. Saturday, where the 55-year-old victim was walking in the travel lanes of I-65. The driver remained at the scene and reported the event to authorities.

While the victim has been positively identified through fingerprint comparison, no family has been located as of Tuesday.

BPD is still investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck.