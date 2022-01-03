Woman struck, killed on I-59 near Arkadelphia Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was struck and killed on I-59 near Arkadelphia Road after being involved in a separate crash.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 25-year-old Morgan Nicole Lightner was in a crash on I-59 N at Arkadelphia Road around 2:50 a.m. that resulted in her vehicle flipping over onto its roof. She then exited her car and attempted to flag oncoming traffic to slow down.

The coroner’s office said as Lightner was attempting to warn motorists to slow down she was struck by two vehicles and killed. Both vehicles left the scene of the accident.

Birmingham Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.