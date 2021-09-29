Woman seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash on University Boulevard in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was seriously injured following a three-vehicle accident on Tuscaloosa’s University Boulevard Wednesday morning.

The 48-year-old victim was stopped at a red light in the eastbound lanes of University Boulevard waiting to turn left on 24th Avenue East when police said she was rear-ended by the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro. She was thrown from her 2007 Toyota Scion xB and suffered severe injuries.

The rear-end collision launched her vehicle across the westbound lanes into oncoming traffic. Tuscaloosa Police said the third vehicle involved in the accident, a 2007 Toyota Yaris, hit the passenger side of her car.

The victim was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center. Authorities say she was listed in serious but stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating the crash.