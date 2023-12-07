WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Addison woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Winston County Thursday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Leigh Johnson, 42, was critically injured when the 1999 Dodge Durango that she was driving collided head-on with a Freightliner tractor-trailer on U.S. 278. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver was transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center with injuries.

The crash occurred at around 7:30 a.m. approximately four miles east of Addison. No additional information is available as ALEA continues to investigate.