TALLDADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning in Talladega County left a Ragland woman dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lori Laber, 43, was killed when the Honda Civic she was driving was struck by a dump-truck around 11:16 a.m. Before colliding with the dump-truck, the Honda was struck in the rear-end by a Dodge Charger. Laber was not using a seat-belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 77 near the 80 mile-marker. Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.