JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash near Morris on Friday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at 10:53 a.m. to the 2400 block of Morris Majestic Road to investigate a crash. The driver of a Dodge Durango was pronounced dead at the scene. JCSO is currently working to identify her.

JCSO stated it appears the vehicle crossed railroad tracks and left the roadway before striking a tree. The JCSO’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.