JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon.
Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado.
After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway and struck a metal light pole. Greenwood was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred around 4:04 p.m. on Interstate 20 near the 136-mile marker, approximately one mile east of Irondale.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.