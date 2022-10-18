A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon.

Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado.

After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway and struck a metal light pole. Greenwood was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred around 4:04 p.m. on Interstate 20 near the 136-mile marker, approximately one mile east of Irondale.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.