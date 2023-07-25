A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash left an Alabaster woman dead early Tuesday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Althea Tait, 47, was critically injured when the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas she was driving left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge rail and overturned in a creek at around 2:01 a.m.

Tait was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 59 near the 181-mile marker, less than one mile south of Attalla. Nothing further is available as ALEA troopers continue to investigate.