IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A 70-year-old woman is dead after crashing into a bridge pillar on I-459 Friday night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Janice Boone Crutcher died after the vehicle she was driving on I-459 South left the road and struck a bridge pillar around 4:30 p.m. Crutcher was pronounced dead at 5:04 p.m.

No other information is available as the Alabama Law Enforcement is continuing to investigate.