CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Goodwater woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Clay County.

According to state troopers, Jaclyn M. Fisher was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with another vehicle around 3:40 p.m. on Alabama 9, near mile marker 178. Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Troopers said the driver of the other vehicle was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. No further information is available regarding their condition.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.