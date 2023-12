BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman killed in a Bessemer crash earlier this week was identified Thursday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 50-year-old Meka Felecher Young was involved in a crash on the 900 block of 9th Avenue North around 10:39 p.m. Young was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment, but later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation by the Bessemer Police Department.