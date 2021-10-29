Woman killed after car lost control, drove into Fairfield building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 25-year-old woman has died after the car she was riding in lost control and drove into a building in the Fairfield neighborhood Friday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the woman was a passenger in a car driving on the 1600 block of Warrior Road early Friday morning when the driver lost control and struck a building.

Both the driver and woman were taken to the Princeton Baptist Medical Center. The 25-year-old woman died at the hospital shortly after the accident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.