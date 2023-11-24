GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Eutaw woman was killed in a crash that occurred Thanksgiving night on U.S. 11.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Debbie A. Taylor, 55, was fatally injured when the Toyota Camry she was driving was hit by a Toyota RAV4. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the RAV4, as well as a 1-year-old passenger in the RAV4, were injured and taken to an area hospital. A passenger in the Camry was injured and transported to DCH Regional Medical Center.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. about two miles east of Boligee. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.