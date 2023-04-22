JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 42-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle on Saturday evening, according to Lt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of Brewster Road at about 5:30 p.m. The woman was then transported to UAB Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement. The JSCO’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation into the crash.