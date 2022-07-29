ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a local woman in Etowah County Thursday evening.

Vannieca Barnes, 58, of Gallant was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Altima she was driving left the roadway and hit a tree. Barnes, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Old Gallant Road near Country Creek Road, approximately seven miles west of Attalla, in Etowah County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the incident.