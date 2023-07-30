TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A crash on I-59 Friday morning caused a 37-year-old Woodstock woman to die.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jessica R. Kelley was critically injured when the Toyota Highlander she was driving hit a Hyundai Elantra. After the crash, the Toyota overturned several times. Kelley was then airlifted to UAB Hospital. She was pronounced dead there Saturday.

The crash occurred about two miles south of Bucksville. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.