TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that happened late Friday night in Tuscaloosa County resulted in the death of a Berry woman.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Casey Jackson, 30, died when the Chevrolet Captiva she was driving hit a Ford F-150 at about 11:44 p.m. head-on. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

The driver of the F-150 was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The crash happened on U.S. 43 about two miles north of Northport. The ALEA is continuing to investigate the crash.