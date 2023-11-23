ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – An Odenville woman is dead after a car crash occurred Wednesday night.

At 6:30 p.m., 25-year-old Mekala S. Bonner was fatally injured when the car she was driving left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reported that Bonner was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Bonner was pronounced dead at the scene on Kelly Creek Road, three miles south of Odenville.

Nothing further is available at this time. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.