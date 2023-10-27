BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Trafford woman is dead after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 58-year-old Rebekah M. Fitts was critically injured when her Ford Escape struck by a box truck on Alabama 79 near Melvin Lane in Blount County.

After impact, the Ford left the roadway and struck a ditch. Fitts was transported by helicopter to UAB Hospital for treatment, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead. The driver of the box truck was injured and transported to Ascension St. Vincent’s East Hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred around 4:22 p.m. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.