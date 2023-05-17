A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

WINTERBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that involved an ambulance and left a woman dead Tuesday.

According to the Talladega County Coroner’s Office, Dana Foster, 74, of Lincoln, was a patient in an ambulance being transported to the Sylacauga Health and Rehab Facility when she was killed in the crash. The driver of the ambulance and an onboard paramedic were also transported to a hospital for treatment.

ALEA stated that a multi-vehicle crash occurred when the ambulance collided head-on with a Freightliner tractor-trailer, then struck a Nissan Pathfinder and Honda CRV. The drivers of the Pathfinder and CRV were also taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The crash happened at around 5:20 p.m. on Alabama 21, approximately five miles north of Sylacauga.

