TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the aftermath of a multi-vehicle crash that left a woman and a child dead in Tuscaloosa County Monday.

Laquavia Thomas, 33, of Tuscaloosa was killed at 4:11 p.m. when the 2021 Kia Forte she was driving was struck by a 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Robert Daniels, 41, of Brandon, Mississippi.

After the initial crash, the Kia struck a 2017 Honda CRV driven by Rebekah Womble, 25, of Ralph. The Honda then struck a 2016 Cadillac Escalade driven by Moranda Nalls, 32, of Aliceville.

Thomas and her passenger, a 3-year-old child, were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Interstate 59 near the 68-mile marker, approximately three miles south of Tuscaloosa.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.