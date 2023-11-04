WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 34-year-old Winston County man was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash happened Friday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Seth R. Urfer was critically injured when the Chevrolet Avalanche he was driving left the roadway, struck a road sign and overturned before hitting another road sign. Prior to the pickup truck catching on fire, Urfer was ejected from the vehicle.

Urfer was transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m. on U.S. 278 near Glover Road. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.