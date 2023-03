TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – A West Blocton man was killed in a single vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Ernest R. Mealer Jr., 53, was fatally injured when his vehicle struck two embankments before overturning into a creek and catching fire on Bibb County 9 near Vernon Town Road. Authorities pronounced Mealer deceased on the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to investigate the scene.