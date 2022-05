BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A water main break in downtown Birmingham has caused a lane closure as crews begin repairs.

Workers with Birmingham Water Works are currently working to fix the break at the corner of 4th Avenue South across from the Wells Fargo bank, according to the city of Birmingham. The bus pad at the location had to be cut open to allow workers access.

The lane will be closed until further notice.

