VIDEO: Businesses evacuated via raft due to Vestavia flooding, other areas impacted

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Heavy rains have moved across central Alabama Monday which has led to multiple areas experiencing severe flooding. Multiple water rescues are underway in Vestavia, and businesses have been evacuated via raft.











Reports from the National Weather Service show the the following:

Highway 31 in Vestavia Hills is experiencing flooding that has led to vehicles being disabled

Rocky Ridge Road has closed at Acton Road due to flooding. Water rescues are in progress.

Cahaba River Road at Altadena Road is washed out, with both lanes under water.

Water is flowing across five lanes and is threatening a business along the 800 block of Allison Bonnet Memorial Drive in Hueytown

Roadways in Fairfield are seeing flooding, causing vehicles to be disabled

Flood waters are in a structure and in vehicles along old Rocky Ridge Road.









Photos of flooding in Rocky Ridge (Rocky Ridge Fire Department)

The video footage can be viewed in the player above.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.