JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning left a Warrior woman dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Kimberly Mahaffey, 50, was injured when her Toyota Rav 4 struck a Kenworth tractor-trailer at around 7:45 a.m. The crash occurred on I-65 near the 272 mile marker, about one mile north of Gardendale. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile who was riding in the Toyota was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.