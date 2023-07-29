JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 36-year-old Warrior woman was pronounced dead after a crash on I-22 Saturday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Somer L. Greenway was fatally injured when the Chevrolet Cruz she was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Greenway was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred about two miles south of Brookside. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.