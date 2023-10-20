WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An 83-year-old Carbon Hill man was killed in a crash on I-22 Friday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Leonard L. Beck was fatally injured when the Toyota Avalon he was driving was struck by a Ford Escape. Beck’s Toyota was parked on the road after being involved in a crash moments before being hit by the Ford.

The crash occurred around 5:40 a.m. about three miles south of Dora. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.