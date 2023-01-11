HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people have died after a major crash and vehicle fire on I-565, according to authorities.

All Eastbound lanes and Westbound lanes, with the exception of one, were blocked due to the crash in the area of County Line Road. Police say it is believed the accident started after one driver suffered a medical emergency.

Courtesy: Madison Thornton Courtesy: Madison Thornton

Don Webster, a spokesperson for HEMSI, said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital by HEMSI. Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed the second person died at the hospital Tuesday evening.

The victims were identified by Huntsville Police as 66-year-old Willie Nettles and 44-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Georgia.

Courtesy: Faith Wilson Courtesy: Faith Wilson Courtesy: Faith Wilson

The Huntsville Police Department said that all traffic is being diverted onto County Line Road, saying an alert will be sent out once the lanes are reopened.

Courtesy: Faith Wilson

Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, all lines of I-565 at County Line Road reopened.

This is a developing story.