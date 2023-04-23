TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A crash on I-59 left a 21-year-old Vestavia Hills woman dead Saturday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jamya S. Tate died when the Honda Accord she was driving left the roadway and struck several trees before hitting a ditch. Tate wasn’t wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at about 9:45 p.m. near mile marker 81 on I-59, which is about a mile north of Coaling. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.