TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa police are investigating an early morning crash on Saturday that took the lives of two teenagers.

According to TPD, officers were called to a crash at around 1:50 a.m. involving a Tesla and a semi-truck at the intersection of Skyland Boulevard East and I-20/59. The Tesla was pinned underneath the truck’s trailer and four people were trapped. The driver, a 17-year-old female from Tuscaloosa and the front-seat passenger, and 18-year-old male from Uniontown were pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old female from Montgomery was transported to UAB with serious injuries and a 17-year-old female from Marion was transported to DCH with minor injuries.

TPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating.