BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men were killed following an early morning crash in Birmingham on May 28.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified men were traveling eastbound on University Boulevard when the vehicle they were in collided into a concrete bridge pillar underneath the I-65 overpass. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m.